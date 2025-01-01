Understanding Solving Linear Equations: All Types
Start with the equation 3x + 5 = 11. Subtract 5 from both sides to get 3x = 6. Then divide both sides by 3 to find x = 2. Finally, check by substituting x = 2 into the original equation to confirm it works.
Solve $3x + 5 = 11$
Teenager Scenario
You are selling 3 identical items at x dollars each and you already have $5 saved up. You want to buy a game that costs $11. How much should each item cost so that you have enough money?
Think About This
Consider the equation $5x - 3 = 12$. What steps would you take to solve for $x$?
Solve the equation $2(3x - 4) = 10$
