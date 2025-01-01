Skip to main content
Solving Linear Equations: All Types

Master solving linear equations: all types with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Linear Equations: All Types

Beginner Explanation

Start with the equation 3x + 5 = 11. Subtract 5 from both sides to get 3x = 6. Then divide both sides by 3 to find x = 2. Finally, check by substituting x = 2 into the original equation to confirm it works.
Quick Quiz

Solve $3x + 5 = 11$

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

You are selling 3 identical items at x dollars each and you already have $5 saved up. You want to buy a game that costs $11. How much should each item cost so that you have enough money?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Consider the equation $5x - 3 = 12$. What steps would you take to solve for $x$?

Challenge Quiz

Solve the equation $2(3x - 4) = 10$

Recap

