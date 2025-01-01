Understanding Variables
Variables are symbols like $x$ or $y$ that can represent numbers.
1
If $D = 10$, what is $E$ in the equation $E = D + 4$?
Teenager Scenario
Dan's age is represented by $D$. If Dan is 15, what is Emily's age using $E = D + 4$?
If $E = D + 4$ and $D$ is doubled, how does $E$ change?
Given $E = D + 4$ and if $2E - 3D = 8$, find $D$.
