Variables

Master variables with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Variables

Beginner Explanation

Variables are symbols like $x$ or $y$ that can represent numbers.
1

Beginner

If $D = 10$, what is $E$ in the equation $E = D + 4$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Dan's age is represented by $D$. If Dan is 15, what is Emily's age using $E = D + 4$?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If $E = D + 4$ and $D$ is doubled, how does $E$ change?

4

Advanced

Given $E = D + 4$ and if $2E - 3D = 8$, find $D$.

Recap

