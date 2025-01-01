Key Definition A variable is a symbol used to represent one or more numbers. For example, $E = D + 4$ means Emily's age $E$ is Dan's age $D$ plus 4.

Important Notes • Variables can represent different numbers in different situations.

• An equation like $x = 5$ assigns a value to a variable.

• $P(s) = 4s$ , $P$ is a $s$ . Inis a function of

• Dependent variables rely on the independent variables for their values.

• Understanding variables is crucial for solving algebraic equations.

Mathematical Notation $=$ denotes equality $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $y = mx + b$ is the slope-intercept form of a linear equation Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Using variables allows for generalization in math, making it possible to solve a variety of problems with a single equation.