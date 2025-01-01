Understanding Multiplication: Whole Numbers
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
Multiplication is repeated addition. For example, to compute $3 \times 4$, you add $3$ four times: $3 + 3 + 3 + 3 = 12$. Use a simple table or counting dots to check your work.
Practice Problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $3 \times 7$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Grocery Shopping Scenario
If each apple costs $2$ dollars, how much do $5$ apples cost?
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If a rectangle has $4$ rows and $6$ columns of dots, how many dots are in total? Visualize:
* * * * * *
* * * * * *
* * * * * *
* * * * * *
4
Practice Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Intermediate
What is $12 \times 9$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
