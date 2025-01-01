Skip to main content
Master

Multiplication: Whole Numbers

Master multiplication: whole numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Multiplication: Whole Numbers

Beginner Explanation

Multiplication is repeated addition. For example, to compute $3 \times 4$, you add $3$ four times: $3 + 3 + 3 + 3 = 12$. Use a simple table or counting dots to check your work.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $3 \times 7$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Grocery Shopping Scenario

If each apple costs $2$ dollars, how much do $5$ apples cost?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a rectangle has $4$ rows and $6$ columns of dots, how many dots are in total? Visualize:
* * * * * *
* * * * * *
* * * * * *
* * * * * *

Practice Quiz

Intermediate

What is $12 \times 9$?

