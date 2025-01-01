Skip to main content
Quadratic Equations

Master quadratic equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Quadratic Equations

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $x^2 + bx + c = 0$ as the basic formula; note this is the case $a = 1$ of the general form $ax^2 + bx + c = 0$ with $a \neq 0$.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

Quick Quiz

Solve $x^2 - 5x + 6 = 0$

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

A skateboarder's height (in meters) after x seconds is modeled by $h(x) = -x^2 + 6x + 8$. Find the maximum height (the peak value of h(x)).
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Determine the number of real solutions for $3x^2 - 6x + 2 = 0$ using the discriminant.

Challenge Quiz

Solve $2x^2 - 4x + 2 = 0$ using the quadratic formula.

Recap

