Skip to main content
Master

Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Like Denominators

Master adding and subtracting rational expressions with like denominators with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Like Denominators

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Adding or subtracting rational expressions with like denominators is just like adding or subtracting fractions. We simply add or subtract the numerators and put the result over the common denominator.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Add the rational expressions: $\frac{n}{n+3} + \frac{2n}{n+3}$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Paint Mixing Scenario

You are mixing two paint solutions: you need $\frac{3x}{x-1}$ liters of yellow paint and $\frac{2x}{x-1}$ liters of blue paint. How many liters of paint do you have in total? (x ≠ 1)
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Subtract the rational expressions: $\frac{1}{2-x} - \frac{4}{2-x}$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Subtract the rational expressions: $\frac{x^2}{x^{2}-4} - \frac{4x}{x^{2}-4}$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.