Master

Solving Quadratic Equations using Square Roots

Master solving quadratic equations using square roots with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Quadratic Equations using Square Roots

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $x^2 = d$ leading to $x = \pm \sqrt{d}$
1

Beginner

Solve $x^2 = 49$.

2

Intermediate

Solve Quadratic Equation

Solve the quadratic equation $4 \, x^2 + 16 = 0$ for $x$ (where $x$ is a variable).
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Given $9 \, x^2 = 81$, solve for $x$.

4

Advanced

Solve the equation $16 \, x^2 = 64$.

