Master

Addition: Whole Numbers

Master addition: whole numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Addition: Whole Numbers

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Addition means putting two groups together and counting all items. For example, if you have 2 apples and get 3 more, you count 2, 3, 4, 5, so the total is 5.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the sum of $5$ and $7$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $5$ apples and your friend gives you $3$ more. How many apples do you have now?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If you add a number to its negative, what do you get?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the sum of all the numbers from $1$ to $100$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

