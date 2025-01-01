Understanding Addition: Whole Numbers
Addition means putting two groups together and counting all items. For example, if you have 2 apples and get 3 more, you count 2, 3, 4, 5, so the total is 5.
What is the sum of $5$ and $7$?
Teenager Scenario
You have $5$ apples and your friend gives you $3$ more. How many apples do you have now?
If you add a number to its negative, what do you get?
What is the sum of all the numbers from $1$ to $100$?
