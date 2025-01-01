Skip to main content
Division: Whole Numbers

Master division: whole numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Division: Whole Numbers

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Division is the process of splitting a number into equal parts. For example, $10 \div 2 = 5$ means breaking 10 items into 2 equal groups of 5.
1

Beginner

What is $20 \div 4$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have 36 candies and want to share them equally among 6 friends, how many candies does each friend receive? Use $36 \div 6$.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

How would you divide 50 apples into groups of 8? Determine the quotient and remainder: $50 \div 8$.

4

Advanced

What is $123 \div 11$?

