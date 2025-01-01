Understanding Inverse Operations
Inverse operations are like undoing each other. For example, if a + b = c, then c - b = a. For instance, 7 + 2 = 9, and 9 - 2 = 7. To solve for a, subtract b from both sides: a + 2 = 9 → a = 9 − 2 = 7.
What is the inverse operation of $8 - 3$?
If you buy 5 candies and give away 3, how many do you have left? Use inverse operations to solve.
If $x \times 4 = 20$, what is $x$? Use inverse operations.
Solve for $x$ if $x + 3 = 2x - 5$
