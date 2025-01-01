Skip to main content
Inverse Operations

Master inverse operations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Inverse Operations

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Inverse operations are like undoing each other. For example, if a + b = c, then c - b = a. For instance, 7 + 2 = 9, and 9 - 2 = 7. To solve for a, subtract b from both sides: a + 2 = 9 → a = 9 − 2 = 7.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the inverse operation of $8 - 3$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you buy 5 candies and give away 3, how many do you have left? Use inverse operations to solve.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If $x \times 4 = 20$, what is $x$? Use inverse operations.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Solve for $x$ if $x + 3 = 2x - 5$

Recap

Watch & Learn

