Understanding Graphing Linear Inequalities in Two Variables
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A linear inequality in two variables describes a half-plane. Start by graphing the line y = mx + b (use a solid line for ≤/≥, dashed for < />), then test a point to decide which side to shade.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What type of line is used for $y > 2x + 3$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Alex wants to graph the inequality $y \geq -\frac{1}{2}x + 5$ to determine the area of values that meet his budget for a new skateboard.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine which region to shade for $3x - 2y < 6$ using a test point.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Select the correct graph representation for $y &leq \frac{3}{4}x - 2$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.