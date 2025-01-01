Skip to main content
Subtraction: Whole Numbers

Master subtraction: whole numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Subtraction: Whole Numbers

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $a - b$ and examples like $3 - 1 = 2$
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $5 - 3$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you have $20$ dollars and spend $13$ dollars on a movie ticket, how much money do you have left?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Can you find the difference if you subtract $45$ from $67$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is $50 - 75$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

