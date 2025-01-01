Understanding Subtraction: Whole Numbers
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
Simple explanation with $a - b$ and examples like $3 - 1 = 2$
Beginner
1
Beginner
What is $5 - 3$?
2
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If you have $20$ dollars and spend $13$ dollars on a movie ticket, how much money do you have left?
3
Intermediate
Think About This
Can you find the difference if you subtract $45$ from $67$?
4
Advanced
What is $50 - 75$?
