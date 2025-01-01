Understanding Order of Operations
To solve expressions with multiple operations, follow PEMDAS: do Parentheses first, then Exponents, then Multiplication and Division from left to right, and finally Addition and Subtraction from left to right. For example, in $2 + 3 \times 4$, multiply $3 \times 4$ first to get 12, then add 2 to get 14.
What is the result of $5 + 3 \times (8 - 9)\times 2$?
Imagine you have $2$ stacks of video games, each stack containing $8$ games plus $3$ additional games. How many games do you have in total?
If you have an expression $4 \times (6 + 2^2) - 3$, what result do you get?
Solve the expression $(2^3 - 4) \times (5 + 3) \div 2$
