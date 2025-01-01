Skip to main content
Order of Operations

Master order of operations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Order of Operations

Beginner Explanation

To solve expressions with multiple operations, follow PEMDAS: do Parentheses first, then Exponents, then Multiplication and Division from left to right, and finally Addition and Subtraction from left to right. For example, in $2 + 3 \times 4$, multiply $3 \times 4$ first to get 12, then add 2 to get 14.
What is the result of $5 + 3 \times (8 - 9)\times 2$?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have $2$ stacks of video games, each stack containing $8$ games plus $3$ additional games. How many games do you have in total?
Think About This

If you have an expression $4 \times (6 + 2^2) - 3$, what result do you get?

Solve the expression $(2^3 - 4) \times (5 + 3) \div 2$

