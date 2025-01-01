Skip to main content
The Distributive Property

Master the distributive property with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding The Distributive Property

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The distributive property allows you to multiply a sum by multiplying each addend separately and then add the products: $a(b + c) = ab + ac$.
1

What is the result of $3(2 + 4)$?

2

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have $5$ packs of stickers. Each pack contains $(10 + 2)$ stickers. How many stickers do you have in total?
3

Think About This

You have a rectangle where the length is $(x + 3)$ and the width is $2$. Use the distributive property to express the area.

4

Simplify the expression: $4(x + 2y - 3z)$.

