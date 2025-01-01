Understanding The Distributive Property
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The distributive property allows you to multiply a sum by multiplying each addend separately and then add the products: $a(b + c) = ab + ac$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the result of $3(2 + 4)$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you have $5$ packs of stickers. Each pack contains $(10 + 2)$ stickers. How many stickers do you have in total?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
You have a rectangle where the length is $(x + 3)$ and the width is $2$. Use the distributive property to express the area.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Simplify the expression: $4(x + 2y - 3z)$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.