Understanding The Commutative Laws (or Properties) of Addition and Multiplication
Beginner Explanation
The commutative property of addition and multiplication states that changing the order of numbers does not affect the sum or product: $a + b = b + a$ and $a \times b = b \times a$.
Which expression shows the commutative property of addition? $3 + 4 = ?$
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are shopping with a friend, and you both want to split a purchase equally. You buy items worth $\$15$ and your friend buys items worth $\$20$. How does the commutative property help you calculate the total amount spent?
Think About This
Consider a sequence of operations: $(2 \times 3) \times 4$. How can you apply the associative property to simplify it?
Which of the following expressions demonstrates the commutative property of multiplication? $x \times (y \times z) = ?$
