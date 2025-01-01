Skip to main content
The Commutative Laws (or Properties) of Addition and Multiplication

Master the commutative laws (or properties) of addition and multiplication with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding The Commutative Laws (or Properties) of Addition and Multiplication

Beginner Explanation

The commutative property of addition and multiplication states that changing the order of numbers does not affect the sum or product: $a + b = b + a$ and $a \times b = b \times a$.
Beginner

Which expression shows the commutative property of addition? $3 + 4 = ?$

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are shopping with a friend, and you both want to split a purchase equally. You buy items worth $\$15$ and your friend buys items worth $\$20$. How does the commutative property help you calculate the total amount spent?
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a sequence of operations: $(2 \times 3) \times 4$. How can you apply the associative property to simplify it?

Advanced

Which of the following expressions demonstrates the commutative property of multiplication? $x \times (y \times z) = ?$

