Power of a Product Property of Exponents

Master power of a product property of exponents with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Power of a Product Property of Exponents

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

To find the power of a product, apply the exponent to each factor: $(ab)^m = a^m \cdot b^m$
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Simplify $(3t)^4$

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a garden where both length and width are tripled. What is the new area in terms of l and w?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider $(xy)^n$. Can you explain why it equals $x^n \cdot y^n$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is $(2ab)^3$?

