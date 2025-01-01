Understanding Power of a Product Property of Exponents
To find the power of a product, apply the exponent to each factor: $(ab)^m = a^m \cdot b^m$
Simplify $(3t)^4$
Teenager Scenario
You have a garden where both length and width are tripled. What is the new area in terms of l and w?
Think About This
Consider $(xy)^n$. Can you explain why it equals $x^n \cdot y^n$?
What is $(2ab)^3$?
