Master

Combining ("Gathering") Like Terms

Designed for students like you!

Understanding Combining ("Gathering") Like Terms

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Combine like terms by adding or subtracting their coefficients when they have the same variable parts. For example, $3x + 2x = (3 + 2)x = 5x$.
Simplify $6x + 4y - 2x + 2$.

You have $3a + 5b$ candies. Your friend gives you $2a - 3b$ candies. How many candies do you have now?
Simplify the expression $12a + 3b - 8b - 8a + a - 7b$.

Simplify $4x + 18y - 3x - 7x + 3xy$.

