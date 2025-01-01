Skip to main content
Real Numbers

Master real numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Real Numbers

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Real numbers are all the numbers on the number line, including integers, fractions, and irrationals.
1

Beginner

Which of the following is a rational number? $\frac{1}{2}$, $\sqrt{2}$, $\pi$, $e$

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Write 50.75 in fractional form.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Is $\sqrt{3}$ a rational or irrational number? Explain your reasoning.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which statement about real numbers is true? $\text{Real numbers include complex numbers}$, $\text{Real numbers are only rational numbers}$, $\text{Real numbers are only irrational numbers}$, $\text{Real numbers include both rational and irrational numbers}$

Recap

