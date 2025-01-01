Understanding Complex Numbers
A complex number is a number that can be expressed in the form $a + bi$, where $a$ and $b$ are real numbers.
Practice Problems
Which of the following is a purely imaginary number?
You are playing a video game where you have to navigate using complex numbers. You start at the origin. Where will you end up if you move according to the complex number $-5 + 6i$?
Calculate the absolute value or modulus of the complex number $3 + 4i$.
What are the real and imaginary parts of the complex number $-3 + 7i$?
