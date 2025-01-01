Skip to main content
Master

Simplifying Expressions

Master simplifying expressions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Simplifying Expressions

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To simplify 4x + 5(3x - 12): First distribute 5 to each term inside the parentheses: 5·3x = 15x and 5·(−12) = −60. This gives 4x + 15x − 60. Then combine like terms 4x and 15x to get 19x. The simplified expression is 19x − 60.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Simplify: $4x + 5(3x - 12)$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If x represents the number of game bundles you buy, you have 4x + 5(3x - 12) dollars. Simplify this expression to find your total amount.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Find the simplified form of $(2x - 3)(x + 4)$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Simplify: $(4x + 5)(3x - 12)$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.