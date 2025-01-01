Understanding Simplifying Expressions
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
To simplify 4x + 5(3x - 12): First distribute 5 to each term inside the parentheses: 5·3x = 15x and 5·(−12) = −60. This gives 4x + 15x − 60. Then combine like terms 4x and 15x to get 19x. The simplified expression is 19x − 60.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Simplify: $4x + 5(3x - 12)$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If x represents the number of game bundles you buy, you have 4x + 5(3x - 12) dollars. Simplify this expression to find your total amount.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Find the simplified form of $(2x - 3)(x + 4)$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Simplify: $(4x + 5)(3x - 12)$
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.