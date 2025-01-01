Skip to main content
The Associative Laws (or Properties) of Addition and Multiplication

Master the associative laws (or properties) of addition and multiplication with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding The Associative Laws (or Properties) of Addition and Multiplication

The associative property lets you add or multiply regardless of how numbers are grouped, like $(a + b) + c$ and $(a \times b) \times c$.
Which of the following demonstrates the associative property of addition? $(x + y) + z = x + (y + z)$

If you bought 3 candies, then 5 more, and then 2 more, how can you rearrange your addition using the associative property?
If you have $(a \times b) \times c = a \times (b \times c)$, how can you simplify the computation?

Which expression correctly uses the associative property with multiplication? $(x \times y) \times z = x \times (y \times z)$

