Master

Symbolic Logic

Master symbolic logic with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Symbolic Logic

Beginner Explanation

Symbolic logic uses symbols to represent logical operations, like $\wedge$ for 'and' and $\vee$ for 'or'.
Quick Quiz

Which of the following expressions is the first true option when $p = \text{true}$ and $q = \text{false}$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Consider a situation where a teenager can either go to the movies or play video games. Represent this using $p \vee q$.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Consider a statement: 'The light is on and the door is open'. Express this using symbolic logic.

Challenge Quiz

Evaluate the expression $\neg(p \wedge \neg q)$ when $p = \text{true}$ and $q = \text{false}$.

