Master

Matrices

Master matrices with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Matrices

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Matrices are arrays of numbers arranged in rows and columns
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What are the dimensions of the matrix $\left[ \begin{array}{cc} 1 & 2 \\ 3 & 4 \\ 5 & 6 \end{array} \right]$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Consider a scenario where you have to organize your weekly schedule using a matrix format for better planning. Each row represents a different activity, and each column represents a different day of the week. Using this scenario, represent your weekly schedule as a matrix, specifying its dimensions and what each element represents.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If you have two matrices $A$ and $B$, what conditions must be met to add them together?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If $A = \left[ \begin{array}{cc} 1 & 2 \\ 3 & 4 \end{array} \right]$ and $B = \left[ \begin{array}{cc} 5 & 6 \\ 7 & 8 \end{array} \right]$, find $A + B$

