Understanding Matrices
Matrices are arrays of numbers arranged in rows and columns
1
What are the dimensions of the matrix $\left[ \begin{array}{cc} 1 & 2 \\ 3 & 4 \\ 5 & 6 \end{array} \right]$?
Teenager Scenario
Consider a scenario where you have to organize your weekly schedule using a matrix format for better planning. Each row represents a different activity, and each column represents a different day of the week. Using this scenario, represent your weekly schedule as a matrix, specifying its dimensions and what each element represents.
If you have two matrices $A$ and $B$, what conditions must be met to add them together?
If $A = \left[ \begin{array}{cc} 1 & 2 \\ 3 & 4 \end{array} \right]$ and $B = \left[ \begin{array}{cc} 5 & 6 \\ 7 & 8 \end{array} \right]$, find $A + B$
