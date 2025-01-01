Skip to main content
Operations on Sets

Master operations on sets with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Operations on Sets

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The union of $A \cup B$ is the set of all elements in A, in B, or in both. For instance, if A = ${1,2,3}$ and B = ${3,4}$, then A \cup B = ${1,2,3,4}$. The intersection $A \cap B$ consists of elements in both sets; here A \cap B = ${3}$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is $A \cup B$ if $A = \{1, 2, 3\}$ and $B = \{3, 4, 5\}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have two playlists: one with rock songs $A = \{song1, song2, song3\}$ and one with pop songs $B = \{song3, song4, song5\}$. What does $A \cap B$ represent?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

You have a set of integers $C = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5\}$ and you want to find the complement in a universal set $U = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10\}$. What is $C^c$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

For sets $D = \{a, b, c, d\}$ and $E = \{c, d, e, f\}$, what is $D - E$?

