Understanding Operations on Sets
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
The union of $A \cup B$ is the set of all elements in A, in B, or in both. For instance, if A = ${1,2,3}$ and B = ${3,4}$, then A \cup B = ${1,2,3,4}$. The intersection $A \cap B$ consists of elements in both sets; here A \cap B = ${3}$.
Practice Problems
1
What is $A \cup B$ if $A = \{1, 2, 3\}$ and $B = \{3, 4, 5\}$?
Teenager Scenario
You have two playlists: one with rock songs $A = \{song1, song2, song3\}$ and one with pop songs $B = \{song3, song4, song5\}$. What does $A \cap B$ represent?
Think About This
You have a set of integers $C = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5\}$ and you want to find the complement in a universal set $U = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10\}$. What is $C^c$?
For sets $D = \{a, b, c, d\}$ and $E = \{c, d, e, f\}$, what is $D - E$?
Recap
