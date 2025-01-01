Skip to main content
Whole Numbers

Master whole numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Whole Numbers

Whole numbers are $0$ and all positive integers.
Which of the following is a whole number? $\frac{1}{2}$, $3$, $\sqrt{2}$, $\pi$

If you have $5$ apples and you buy $3$ more, how many apples do you have in total?
Consider the sequence of whole numbers. What is the next whole number after $n$?

