Fractions

Master fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Fractions

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A fraction like $\frac{1}{2}$ is a simple form showing one part of two equal parts.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $\frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a pizza cut into 8 slices and you eat $\frac{3}{8}$ of it. How much pizza is left?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If $\frac{a}{b} = \frac{4}{5}$ and $a = 8$, what is $b$?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve $\frac{x}{2} = \frac{3}{4}$ for $x$.

Recap

