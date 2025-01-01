Understanding Fractions
Beginner
A fraction like $\frac{1}{2}$ is a simple form showing one part of two equal parts.
Practice Problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\frac{1}{2} + \frac{1}{4}$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have a pizza cut into 8 slices and you eat $\frac{3}{8}$ of it. How much pizza is left?
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
If $\frac{a}{b} = \frac{4}{5}$ and $a = 8$, what is $b$?
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Solve $\frac{x}{2} = \frac{3}{4}$ for $x$.
Recap
