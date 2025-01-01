Skip to main content
Place Value: Decimals

Understanding Place Value: Decimals

Beginner

Every position in a decimal has a value. The first place to the right of the decimal point is tenths (1/10); the next is hundredths (1/100). For example, 0.7 means 7 tenths, and 0.05 means 5 hundredths.
1

Beginner

Which decimal is equivalent to $\frac{3}{10}$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $0.75$ of a pizza left. How would you express this as a fraction?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Convert the decimal $0.125$ to a fraction.

4

Advanced

Which decimal represents $\frac{26}{100}$?

