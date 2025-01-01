Skip to main content
Understanding Subsets

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A simple subset is when all elements of $A$ are in $B$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following is a subset of $B = \{1, 2, 3, 4, 5\}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a playlist of songs $S = \{\text{Song1, Song2, Song3, Song4}\}$. If your friend listens to only $\{\text{Song1, Song2}\}$, is your friend's playlist a subset?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Can you find a subset of $C = \{10, 20, 30, 40\}$ that contains exactly two elements?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Given $D = \{a, b, c, d\}$, which is a proper subset?

Recap

Watch & Learn

