Understanding Disjunction
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A disjunction is like saying 'either this or that'. For example, $p \lor q$ means either $p$ is true or $q$ is true.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following statements is a true disjunction? $p \lor q$ where $p$ is true and $q$ is false.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have a choice between two activities: going to the movies or going to a concert. If you say, 'I will go to the movies or the concert', what does this mean in logical terms as a disjunction?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Think about how a disjunction like $p \lor q$ could be used in everyday decisions.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which logic operation is equivalent to $\neg (p \lor q)$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.