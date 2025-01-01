Skip to main content
Disjunction

Master disjunction with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Disjunction

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A disjunction is like saying 'either this or that'. For example, $p \lor q$ means either $p$ is true or $q$ is true.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following statements is a true disjunction? $p \lor q$ where $p$ is true and $q$ is false.

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a choice between two activities: going to the movies or going to a concert. If you say, 'I will go to the movies or the concert', what does this mean in logical terms as a disjunction?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Think about how a disjunction like $p \lor q$ could be used in everyday decisions.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which logic operation is equivalent to $\neg (p \lor q)$?

Recap

Watch & Learn

