Understanding Statistical Questions
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
A statistical question is one that expects different answers because it deals with variability in data. For example, 'What is the average number of hours students study per week?' requires collecting data and computing measures like the mean. To compute the mean (average), use $\bar{x} = \frac{\Sigma x_i}{n}$.
Beginner
Which of these is a statistical question? $What \text{ is the average height of students in your class?}$
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Using the following daily social media usage times (in minutes) collected from 10 teenagers: 30, 45, 60, 20, 90, 50, 40, 30, 55, and 70; calculate the mean and median of the dataset.
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine whether the following question is statistical: 'What is the most popular ice cream flavor among teenagers?' Justify your answer with reasoning.
Advanced
Which measure of central tendency is best for skewed data? $\text{Mean, median, or mode?}$
