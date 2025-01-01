Skip to main content
Standard deviation quantifies how much data varies around the mean. For a sample of data, we use the sample standard deviation formula: $s = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (x - \bar{x})^2}{n - 1}}$.
1

If the mean of a data set is $5$ and the data points are $3, 5, 7$, what is the deviation of $3$?

2

Teenager Scenario

You have test scores: $85, 90, 95$. Calculate the standard deviation.
Think About This

Given data $2, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 7, 9$, calculate the standard deviation.

For data set $10, 12, 23, 23, 16, 23, 21, 16$, what is the variance?

