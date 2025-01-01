Skip to main content
Range (of Data)

Understanding Range (of Data)

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The range is found by subtracting the smallest number from the largest number in a data set.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Given the test scores: 37, 45, 55, 61, 63, 77, 80, 82, 86, 86, 88, 88, 89, 91, 93, 97, what is the range?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Your class has test scores ranging from 65 to 95. Calculate the range.
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If the highest recorded temperature is 105°F and the lowest is 72°F, what is the temperature range?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Consider a data set with outliers: 12, 15, 18, 22, 100. What is the range?

Recap

