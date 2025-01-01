Skip to main content
Master

Mean, Median, and Mode

Master mean, median, and mode with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Mean, Median, and Mode

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The mean is the average of a set of numbers: add them up and divide by the count. The median is the middle value of an ordered list (or the average of the two middle values if there is an even number of entries). The mode is the value that appears most often.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Find the mean of the set $\{2, 5, 5, 6, 8, 8, 9, 11\}$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Suppose you have scored $70$, $75$, $80$, and $85$ in four different tests. What is your average score?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the data set $\{3, 7, 7, 7, 10, 15\}$. What impact does the number $15$ have on the mean?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If the mean of the numbers $\{x, 6, 8, 10\}$ is $8$, what is the value of $x$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.