Mean, Median, and Mode

Key Definition

The $\text{mean}$ of a set of numbers is the sum of the numbers divided by the total number of values. For example, the mean of the set $\{2, 5, 5, 6, 8, 8, 9, 11\}$ is $\frac{54}{8} = 6.75$ . The $\text{median}$ is the middle value after ordering the data (or the average of the two middle values for an even-sized set). The $\text{mode}$ is the most frequently occurring value in the data set.