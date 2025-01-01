Understanding Mean, Median, and Mode
The mean is the average of a set of numbers: add them up and divide by the count. The median is the middle value of an ordered list (or the average of the two middle values if there is an even number of entries). The mode is the value that appears most often.
Find the mean of the set $\{2, 5, 5, 6, 8, 8, 9, 11\}$.
Teenager Scenario
Suppose you have scored $70$, $75$, $80$, and $85$ in four different tests. What is your average score?
Consider the data set $\{3, 7, 7, 7, 10, 15\}$. What impact does the number $15$ have on the mean?
If the mean of the numbers $\{x, 6, 8, 10\}$ is $8$, what is the value of $x$?
