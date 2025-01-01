Skip to main content
Understanding Variance

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Variance is the average of the squared differences from the mean. $\sigma^2 = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^{n} (x_i - \mu)^2$
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What does variance measure in a data set?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A survey was conducted to find the favorite ice cream flavor among 30 classmates. The counts for each flavor are: Vanilla (8), Chocolate (12), Strawberry (5), Mint (5). Represent this as the dataset [8, 12, 5, 5]. Compute the variance of this dataset.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a set of data points: 2, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 7, 9. Calculate the variance.

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

If the variance of a data set is 0, what can be said about the data points?

Recap

