Understanding Variance
Variance is the average of the squared differences from the mean. $\sigma^2 = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^{n} (x_i - \mu)^2$
What does variance measure in a data set?
A survey was conducted to find the favorite ice cream flavor among 30 classmates. The counts for each flavor are: Vanilla (8), Chocolate (12), Strawberry (5), Mint (5). Represent this as the dataset [8, 12, 5, 5]. Compute the variance of this dataset.
Consider a set of data points: 2, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 7, 9. Calculate the variance.
If the variance of a data set is 0, what can be said about the data points?
