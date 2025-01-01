Understanding The Mode
The mode is the number that appears the most in a set. For example, in $\{4, 4, 5, 6\}$, the mode is $4$.
1
What is the mode of the set $\{3, 3, 6, 9, 9, 9, 11\}$?
Teenager Scenario
You are analyzing the most popular shoe sizes sold in your store last month. The sizes sold were $\{7, 8, 8, 9, 10, 10, 10, 11\}$. What are the modes?
A data set $\{4, 5, 5, 6, 7, 8, 8, 9\}$ is given. Determine if there is a mode and if it's bi-modal.
Find the mode of the data set $\{2, 3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6\}$. Is the set bi-modal?
