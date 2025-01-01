Skip to main content
Master

Interquartile, Semi-Interquartile and Midquartile Ranges

Master interquartile, semi-interquartile and midquartile ranges with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Interquartile, Semi-Interquartile and Midquartile Ranges

Beginner Explanation

The interquartile range (IQR) is simply the range of the middle 50% of your data: $Q_3 - Q_1$.
1

Beginner

If $Q_1$ is 25 and $Q_3$ is 45, what is the interquartile range?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're analyzing the time your classmates spend on homework. You find $Q_1$ is 30 minutes and $Q_3$ is 60 minutes.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Given that $Q_1$ is 16 and $Q_3$ is 48, determine the semi-interquartile range.

4

Advanced

If $Q_1 = 12$ and $Q_3 = 52$, which of the following is an outlier given a data point of 90?

