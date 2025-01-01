Understanding Interquartile, Semi-Interquartile and Midquartile Ranges
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The interquartile range (IQR) is simply the range of the middle 50% of your data: $Q_3 - Q_1$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If $Q_1$ is 25 and $Q_3$ is 45, what is the interquartile range?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you're analyzing the time your classmates spend on homework. You find $Q_1$ is 30 minutes and $Q_3$ is 60 minutes.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Given that $Q_1$ is 16 and $Q_3$ is 48, determine the semi-interquartile range.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If $Q_1 = 12$ and $Q_3 = 52$, which of the following is an outlier given a data point of 90?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.