Interquartile, Semi-Interquartile and Midquartile Ranges

If $Q_1 = 12$ and $Q_3 = 52$ , which of the following is an outlier given a data point of 90?

A Yes, because $90 > Q_3 + 1.5 \, \times \, IQR$ B No, because $90 < Q_3 + 1.5 \, \times \, IQR$ C Yes, because $90 < Q_1 - 1.5 \, \times \, IQR$ D No, because $90 > Q_1 - 1.5 \, \times \, IQR$