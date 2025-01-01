Understanding Irrational Numbers
An irrational number cannot be expressed as a fraction of integers. Its decimal expansion never terminates or repeats. For example, $\sqrt{2} ≈ 1.4142135...$ continues without pattern, so it’s irrational.
Which of the following is an irrational number?
Teenager Scenario
You have a square with side length 1. What is the length of the diagonal?
Think About This
Prove that $\pi$ is an irrational number.
Which expression is irrational?
