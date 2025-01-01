Skip to main content
Irrational Numbers

Understanding Irrational Numbers

An irrational number cannot be expressed as a fraction of integers. Its decimal expansion never terminates or repeats. For example, $\sqrt{2} ≈ 1.4142135...$ continues without pattern, so it’s irrational.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following is an irrational number?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a square with side length 1. What is the length of the diagonal?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Prove that $\pi$ is an irrational number.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which expression is irrational?

