Master

Number Systems: Naturals, Integers, Rationals, Irrationals, and Reals

Master number systems: naturals, integers, rationals, irrationals, and reals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Number Systems: Naturals, Integers, Rationals, Irrationals, and Reals

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Number systems classify numbers into different sets: natural numbers for counting, integers include negatives and zero, rationals are fractions, irrationals cannot be expressed as fractions, and reals include both rational and irrational numbers.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following is a natural number? $0$, $\frac{1}{2}$, $1$, $-1$

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $\frac{2}{5}$ of a pizza left. If you eat $\frac{1}{5}$ more, how much of the pizza will be left?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Determine if $\sqrt{2}$ is a rational number.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following numbers is irrational? $\frac{22}{7}$, $3.14$, $\sqrt{3}$, $2$

Recap

Watch & Learn

