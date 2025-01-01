Skip to main content
Master

Rational Numbers

Master rational numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems.

Understanding Rational Numbers

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A rational number is any number that can be written as a ratio of two integers $\frac{a}{b}$ where $b \neq 0$. For example, $\frac{1}{2}$, $\frac{3}{4}$, and $-\frac{5}{2}$ are all rational numbers because they come from dividing one integer by another.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following is a rational number? $\sqrt{2}$, $\frac{3}{4}$, $\pi$, $\sqrt{5}$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Jessica wants to share a pizza equally with her 4 friends. How can she express this in terms of rational numbers?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Imagine a number line like this: … -1 --- 0 --- 1 --- 2 … Can a rational number be positioned precisely on it? Explain why or why not.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which decimal can be expressed as a rational number? $0.\overline{3}$, $\pi$, $e$, $\sqrt{7}$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.