Understanding Rational Numbers

A rational number is any number that can be written as a ratio of two integers $\frac{a}{b}$ where $b \neq 0$. For example, $\frac{1}{2}$, $\frac{3}{4}$, and $-\frac{5}{2}$ are all rational numbers because they come from dividing one integer by another.
Practice Problems
Which of the following is a rational number? $\sqrt{2}$, $\frac{3}{4}$, $\pi$, $\sqrt{5}$
Teenager Scenario
Jessica wants to share a pizza equally with her 4 friends. How can she express this in terms of rational numbers?
Think About This
Imagine a number line like this: … -1 --- 0 --- 1 --- 2 … Can a rational number be positioned precisely on it? Explain why or why not.
Which decimal can be expressed as a rational number? $0.\overline{3}$, $\pi$, $e$, $\sqrt{7}$
