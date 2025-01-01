Skip to main content
Logarithms

Master logarithms with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Logarithms

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Logarithms are the inverse of exponents. If $b^a = x$, then $\log_b x = a$.
What is $\log_2 8$?

If the population of a town is $1000$ and it triples every decade, how long will it take to reach a population of $27000$?
If $\log_5 x = 2$, what is $x$?

Solve for $x$: $\log_2 (x^2) = 6$

