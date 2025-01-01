Skip to main content
Master

Rates & Ratios

Master rates & ratios with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rates & Ratios

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Ratios compare two numbers, like $3 : 5$, and can be written as fractions $\frac{3}{5}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the simplified form of the ratio $6 : 21$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have a part-time job that pays $10$ dollars per hour. How much do you earn if you work $15$ hours?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If the ratio of boys to girls in a class is $3 : 4$ and there are $28$ students, how many are boys?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

If the rate of speed is $60 \, \text{miles per hour}$, how far will you travel in $2.5$ hours?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.