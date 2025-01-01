Rates & Ratios

Key Definition A ratio is a comparison of two numbers, such as $3 : 5$ or $\frac{3}{5}$ . A rate is a comparison of two quantities with different units, like $5 \, \text{miles per} \, 3 \, \text{hours}$ .

Important Notes • A ratio can be simplified by dividing both terms by their greatest common factor, e.g., $6 : 21$ simplifies to $2 : 7$ .

• The total of all parts in a ratio is the sum of the individual parts.

• Rates often describe speed, cost, or density.

• Understanding ratios helps in comparing different quantities.

• Simplifying rates and ratios makes them easier to interpret.

Mathematical Notation $\frac{a}{b}$ represents a fraction $:$ is used to denote a ratio $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Ratios and rates provide a way to compare quantities, allowing us to understand relationships and solve problems involving proportions and conversions.