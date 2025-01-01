Understanding Rates & Ratios
Ratios compare two numbers, like $3 : 5$, and can be written as fractions $\frac{3}{5}$.
What is the simplified form of the ratio $6 : 21$?
You have a part-time job that pays $10$ dollars per hour. How much do you earn if you work $15$ hours?
If the ratio of boys to girls in a class is $3 : 4$ and there are $28$ students, how many are boys?
If the rate of speed is $60 \, \text{miles per hour}$, how far will you travel in $2.5$ hours?
