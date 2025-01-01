Skip to main content
e (the Number)

Understanding e (the Number)

Beginner Explanation

The number $e$ is an irrational constant approximately equal to 2.71828. It arises naturally as the base of the exponential function $f(x)=e^x$. You can approximate it by computing $(1+1/n)^n$ for large values of $n$.
What is the approximate value of $e$?

Teenager Scenario

A bank offers a principal of $P = 1000$ at a continuously compounded annual interest rate of $r = 0.05$. Calculate the amount $A$ after one year using $A = Pe^{rt}$.
Think About This

Explore how the limit definition of $e$ can be derived from the expression $\lim_{{x \to \infty}} \left(1 + \frac{1}{x}\right)^x$.

Which of the following is the derivative of $f(x) = e^x$?

