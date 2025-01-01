Skip to main content
Terminating and Repeating Decimals

Master terminating and repeating decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Terminating and Repeating Decimals

Beginner Explanation

A terminating decimal is a decimal that ends after a few digits, like $0.625$.
What type of decimal is $\frac{5}{8}$ when expressed as a decimal?

Teenager Scenario

You have a pizza cut into 12 slices, and you eat 7 slices. What type of decimal is $\frac{7}{12}$ when expressed as a decimal?
Think About This

Determine if the fraction $\frac{25}{40}$ is a terminating or repeating decimal.

Which fraction results in a repeating decimal?

