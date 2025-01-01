Understanding Pi
Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter: $\pi = \frac{C}{d}$.
1
What is the value of $\pi$ to two decimal places?
2
Teenager Scenario
You are designing a circular garden. If the diameter of the garden is 10 meters, what is the circumference using $\pi \approx 3.14$?
3
Why can't $\pi$ be exactly represented as a fraction?
4
Which of the following is a correct approximation of $\pi$ to four decimal places?
