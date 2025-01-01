Skip to main content
Understanding Pi

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter: $\pi = \frac{C}{d}$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the value of $\pi$ to two decimal places?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are designing a circular garden. If the diameter of the garden is 10 meters, what is the circumference using $\pi \approx 3.14$?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Why can't $\pi$ be exactly represented as a fraction?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which of the following is a correct approximation of $\pi$ to four decimal places?

Recap

Watch & Learn

