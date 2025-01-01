Skip to main content
Master

Square Roots

Master square roots with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Square Roots

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A square root is a number that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. For example, $\sqrt{25} = 5$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the square root of $16$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are building a square garden with an area of $64$ square meters. What is the length of each side of the garden?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Estimate the square root of $50$. Hint: Find the nearest perfect squares.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following is closest to $\sqrt{85}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.