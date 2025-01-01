Understanding Square Roots
A square root is a number that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. For example, $\sqrt{25} = 5$.
What is the square root of $16$?
Imagine you are building a square garden with an area of $64$ square meters. What is the length of each side of the garden?
Estimate the square root of $50$. Hint: Find the nearest perfect squares.
Which of the following is closest to $\sqrt{85}$?
