Understanding Properties of Square Roots
$\sqrt{a \times b} = \sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{b}$
Simplify $\sqrt{16 \times 9}$ using the product property.
Teenager Scenario
You have a rectangular garden with an area of $\frac{144}{4}$ square meters. Find the side length using the quotient property.
Think About This
If $\sqrt{x \times y} = 10$ and $\sqrt{x} = 2$, find $\sqrt{y}$.
If $\sqrt{a^2 \times b^2} = 36$, and $a = 3$, find $b$.
