Understanding Circumference
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The circumference is the distance around a circle. It can be calculated with the formula $C = 2\pi r$ or $C = \pi d$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
A bicycle tire has a diameter of 26 inches. What is the circumference of the tire?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Building a Pool
You're building a circular pool with a diameter of 30 feet, and you want to put a decorative border around the outside edge. How much border material do you need?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.