Circumference

Understanding Circumference

The circumference is the distance around a circle. It can be calculated with the formula $C = 2\pi r$ or $C = \pi d$
A bicycle tire has a diameter of 26 inches. What is the circumference of the tire?

Building a Pool

You're building a circular pool with a diameter of 30 feet, and you want to put a decorative border around the outside edge. How much border material do you need?
