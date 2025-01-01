Understanding Really Big and Really Small Numbers
Numbers can grow very large or very small. We use powers of ten to write them compactly. For example, $10^3 = 1,000$ and $10^{-3} = 0.001$. Positive exponents shift the decimal to the right, negative exponents shift it to the left.
Which of the following represents one billion in American terms?
If a number is expressed in scientific notation as $3.45 \times 10^8$, think about how you would convert it back to a standard number.
In British terms, what was traditionally called a billion?
