Really Big and Really Small Numbers

Understanding Really Big and Really Small Numbers

Beginner Explanation

Numbers can grow very large or very small. We use powers of ten to write them compactly. For example, $10^3 = 1,000$ and $10^{-3} = 0.001$. Positive exponents shift the decimal to the right, negative exponents shift it to the left.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Which of the following represents one billion in American terms?

Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If a number is expressed in scientific notation as $3.45 \times 10^8$, think about how you would convert it back to a standard number.

Challenge Quiz

In British terms, what was traditionally called a billion?

Recap

