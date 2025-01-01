Understanding Rounding Numbers
Step 1 Find the digit in the place value to which you are rounding (the rounding digit).
Step 2 Look at the digit immediately to its right.
· If that digit is 0, 1, 2, 3, or 4, leave the rounding digit unchanged and replace all digits to its right with 0.
· If that digit is 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9, increase the rounding digit by 1 and replace all digits to its right with 0.
Round 234 to the nearest hundred. What is the result?
You have $261, and you want to round it to the nearest hundred to budget your expenses. What amount should you consider?
Consider how rounding can affect your monthly budget when estimating costs. Discuss the pros and cons.
Round 3,367 to the nearest thousand. What is the result?
