Rounding Numbers

Master rounding numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Rounding Numbers

Beginner Explanation

Step 1 Find the digit in the place value to which you are rounding (the rounding digit).
Step 2 Look at the digit immediately to its right.
· If that digit is 0, 1, 2, 3, or 4, leave the rounding digit unchanged and replace all digits to its right with 0.
· If that digit is 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9, increase the rounding digit by 1 and replace all digits to its right with 0.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Round 234 to the nearest hundred. What is the result?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

You have $261, and you want to round it to the nearest hundred to budget your expenses. What amount should you consider?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Consider how rounding can affect your monthly budget when estimating costs. Discuss the pros and cons.

Challenge Quiz

Round 3,367 to the nearest thousand. What is the result?

Recap

