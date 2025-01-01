Exponent Tables and Patterns

Important Notes

• The pattern of the ones digit in the powers of 2 is $2, 4, 8, 6$ .

• The pattern of the ones digit in the powers of 3 is $3, 9, 7, 1$ .

• The powers of 4 alternate between $4$ and $6$ .

• Powers of 10 are written as 1 followed by n zeros, where n is the exponent.