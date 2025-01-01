Skip to main content
Exponent Tables and Patterns

Master exponent tables and patterns with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Exponent Tables and Patterns

An exponent tells us how many times to multiply the base by itself. For example, $2^3$ means $2 \times 2 \times 2 = 8$. In an exponent table for 2, you list $2^1 = 2$, $2^2 = 4$, $2^3 = 8$, and so on.
What is $2^3$?

You want to buy a game that doubles in price every day. If it starts at $\$2$, how much will it cost after 5 days?
Why do the ones digits of powers of 2 repeat every 4 numbers with the pattern $2, 4, 8, 6$?

What is the result of $(3^2)^3$?

