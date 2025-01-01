Understanding Exponent Tables and Patterns
An exponent tells us how many times to multiply the base by itself. For example, $2^3$ means $2 \times 2 \times 2 = 8$. In an exponent table for 2, you list $2^1 = 2$, $2^2 = 4$, $2^3 = 8$, and so on.
What is $2^3$?
You want to buy a game that doubles in price every day. If it starts at $\$2$, how much will it cost after 5 days?
Why do the ones digits of powers of 2 repeat every 4 numbers with the pattern $2, 4, 8, 6$?
What is the result of $(3^2)^3$?
