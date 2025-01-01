Skip to main content
Scientific Notation

Master scientific notation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Scientific Notation

Beginner Explanation

Scientific notation makes it easier to handle very large or small numbers by using powers of 10.
Quick Quiz

Which of the following is the correct scientific notation for 5000?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

A teen is saving for a new gaming console. The console costs 300,000 cents. Express this amount in scientific notation.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Express the number 0.000076 in scientific notation.

Challenge Quiz

Which of the following represents the number 0.000000456 in scientific notation?

