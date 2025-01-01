Understanding Scientific Notation
Scientific notation makes it easier to handle very large or small numbers by using powers of 10.
Practice Problems
Which of the following is the correct scientific notation for 5000?
Teenager Scenario
A teen is saving for a new gaming console. The console costs 300,000 cents. Express this amount in scientific notation.
Think About This
Express the number 0.000076 in scientific notation.
Which of the following represents the number 0.000000456 in scientific notation?
Recap
